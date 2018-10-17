Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Could practice Thursday
Fournette (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, but coach Doug Marrone said the running back would attempt to take the field during Thursday's session, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.
Marrone said that Fournette's level of involvement in Thursday's practice would likely provide a clearer picture regarding the 23-year-old's outlook for Sunday's game against the Texans. While Fournette has been sidelined for all but two of the Jaguars' six games this season, T.J. Yeldon has acted as the team's lead back. If Fournette is ultimately cleared to play Week 7, it's likely that Yeldon would still retain a decent-sized role in the Jaguars' game plan since the team would presumably prefer to ease Fournette into the backfield mix.
