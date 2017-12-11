Fournette rushed 24 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Fournette extended the Jaguars' lead in the third quarter with his one-yard score, his second in as many games. The 22-year-old rookie also eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time since Week 11, while his four receptions equaled a career high. Fournette has logged at least 20 rushes in three of his past four games as well, the type of workload that fantasy owners crave in their lead backs during the fantasy postseason. Fournette will look to compile the 77 rushing yards he needs to reach the 1,000-yard mark in a Week 15 battle against the Texans.