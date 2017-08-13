Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Fournette is dealing with a foot injury and will be carefully managed by the team, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette had nine carries for 31 yards and a score in Thursday's preseason opener against New England, splitting work with Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon in the first half. It's unclear if the rookie suffered the injury during that game, but regardless, he missed Sunday's practice and may be limited or absent during the upcoming week. Ivory also missed Sunday's practice with an undisclosed issue, John Reid of The Florida Times Union reports.