Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Discussed in trade rumors
Fournette (neck) is a possible name that could get traded in the coming weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.
Despite compiling over 1,600 total yards and emerging as a bona fide weapon as a receiver last season, the Jaguars have reportedly entertained trade requests pertaining to their 2017 first-round pick. Potentially accelerating the trade timeline is the looming fifth-year extension deadline, with the Jaguars needing to exercise the option no later than May 30, or risk allowing Fournette to hit the open market in 2021. An interested team will likely also need to factor in the decision which might complicate the perceived trade value of Fournette, but at least for 2020, the running back's contract is at a tenable $4.16 million which should be more than enticing enough for the Jaguars to receive a worthwhile trade package if they so chose.
