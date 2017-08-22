Fournette (foot) said his current injury is unrelated to the ankle issues he dealt with last season at LSU, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. "I've never had a foot or toe injury or anything like that," Fournette said. "They've done a great job rehabbing a lot of us."

Fournette's major injury last year was a high-ankle sprain, and while the current ailment is on the same side of his body, it's apparently much further down toward the toe/foot. He won't practice this week and has already been ruled out for a second straight preseason game, but he expressed confidence about being ready for Week 1, adding that his foot already feels much better than it did last week. With T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) also out for Thursday's game, Chris Ivory and Corey Grant figure to get most of the first-team backfield snaps.