Fournette said he now weighs 223 pounds, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fournette has made good on his stated intention to return to his typical college weight around 225 pounds, after playing most of his rookie season at 230-235. He actually checked in at 240 during last year's combine, yet still managed to run the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. With his size-speed combination proven to be rare at any weight, Fournette presumably shed pounds in an effort to improve his acceleration and agility, which seems like a wise decision on the heels of a rookie campaign in which he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry despite breaking off runs of 90 and 75 yards. Of course, a mediocre offensive line was also part of the problem, and the Jaguars responded in March when they signed G Andrew Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract. While Fournette likely will sub out for T.J. Yeldon or Corey Grant on passing downs, the 23-year-old bruiser is still the unquestioned centerpiece of Jacksonville's offense, not to mention a legitimate candidate to lead the league in goal-line carries.