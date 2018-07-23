Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Down to 223 pounds
Fournette said he now weighs 223 pounds, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Fournette has made good on his stated intention to return to his typical college weight around 225 pounds, after playing most of his rookie season at 230-235. He actually checked in at 240 during last year's combine, yet still managed to run the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. With his size-speed combination proven to be rare at any weight, Fournette presumably shed pounds in an effort to improve his acceleration and agility, which seems like a wise decision on the heels of a rookie campaign in which he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry despite breaking off runs of 90 and 75 yards. Of course, a mediocre offensive line was also part of the problem, and the Jaguars responded in March when they signed G Andrew Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract. While Fournette likely will sub out for T.J. Yeldon or Corey Grant on passing downs, the 23-year-old bruiser is still the unquestioned centerpiece of Jacksonville's offense, not to mention a legitimate candidate to lead the league in goal-line carries.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Heading into camp down 11 pounds•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Gets help in offseason•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores in playoff loss•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Ready to face New England on Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as limited practice participant•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...