Fournette told Josina Anderson of ESPN that his hamstring is "good" and that he could have re-entered Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants.

Fournette suggested that the team was "being cautious" by holding him out after he tweaked his hamstring Sunday. The running back's assessment of the situation is certainly promising, but we'll nonetheless monitor Fournette's status in advance of Week 2's game against the Patriots. Next up for the Jaguars' carries in the event that Fournette's hamstring flares up again in the coming days is T.J. Yeldon