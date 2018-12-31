Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin said he was "disappointed" in Fournette (ankle) and T.J. Yeldon's action during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette was inactive for Sunday's season finale because of the ankle injury, yet he still managed to make headlines from the sideline. Coughlin also said, "they were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player." The pair of running backs were seen throughout the game sitting on the bench, seemingly disinterested in the game. Fournette's finishes his injury-plagued, eight-game season with 133 carries for 439 yards (3.3 YPC) and five touchdowns, along with 22 receptions for 185 yards and one more score. The Jaguars seemed to grow frustrated with the 23-year-old's ongoing injury issues and subsequent conditioning problems. Fournette entered the season as the expected workhorse and focal point of Jacksonville's offense, but finishes it drawing criticism from fans and management alike.