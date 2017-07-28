Fournette has impressed coach Doug Marrone with his performance so far in training camp, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports. Speaking on Fournette, Marrone said, "He looked good. He caught the ball well. He finished his runs. He's showing good effort; I think that's what you're looking for."

Fournette drew praise from Marrone back in OTAs for his consistency as a pass catcher, which was one of few question marks surrounding the former LSU standout when he was drafted fourth overall. Judging by Marrone's latests comments, the rookie has continued to make strides on that front, while still maintaining his signature ability to finish runs. An imposing tailback with unique speed for his size, Fournette could eventually work himself into a three-down role in Jacksonville, but for the time being, it's expected that T.J. Yeldon will feature more on passing downs, with Chris Ivory serving as Fournette's biggest competitor for handoffs early on.