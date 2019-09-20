Fournette rushed 15 times for 66 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 26 yards in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Fournette had one of the more deceptive rushing lines you'll ever see, as he gained 69 yards on one carry and netted minus-3 on his 14 other totes. That anomaly aside, another noteworthy aspect of the third-year back's night was his continually expanding role in the passing game, one that saw him check in second only to Dede Westbrook in targets for the contest. Through three games, Fournette has an elevated 22 targets, 14 of which he's parlayed into receptions. That type of volume not only fulfills a preseason pledge by the team to get Fournette more involved through the air, it also puts him just four targets short of the amount he saw across eight games last season. The 24-year-old is still in search of his first 100-yard rushing performance of 2019, but he'll look to continue producing for fantasy managers in a tough Week 4 matchup against the Broncos a week from Sunday.