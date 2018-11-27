Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Earns one-game suspension
Fournette received a one-game suspension from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fournette was ejected from Sunday's game shortly after he came off the sideline and got involved in a scuffle, during which he appeared to throw a punch. He'll receive additional discipline for the incident and sit out a divisional matchup against the Colts in Week 13, though Fournette is expected to appeal the suspension, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. If the ban is ultimately upheld and Fournette is sidelined for his seventh game of the season, the Jaguars would lean on Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon to handle most of the work out of the backfield. Assuming Fournette proceeds with the appeal, expect a ruling on the matter to come prior to the weekend.
