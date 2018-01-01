Fournette rushed 19 times for 69 yards and brought in four of five targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Titans.

Fournette's rushing tally allowed him to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, and he also established a career high in receptions and receiving yardage in the process. The 2017 first-round pick only eclipsed 4.0 YPC in one game over his last five, although he did manage to find the end zone on three occasions over that span. The 22-year-old will undoubtedly be a focal point of the Jaguars' postseason aspirations, which begin in earnest in next Sunday afternoon's wild-card tilt against the Buffalo Bills.