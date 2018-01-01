Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Eclipses 1,000-yard mark in loss
Fournette rushed 19 times for 69 yards and brought in four of five targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Titans.
Fournette's rushing tally allowed him to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, and he also established a career high in receptions and receiving yardage in the process. The 2017 first-round pick only eclipsed 4.0 YPC in one game over his last five, although he did manage to find the end zone on three occasions over that span. The 22-year-old will undoubtedly be a focal point of the Jaguars' postseason aspirations, which begin in earnest in next Sunday afternoon's wild-card tilt against the Buffalo Bills.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to play Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone against 49ers•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs full practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...