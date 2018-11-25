Fournette was ejected from Sunday's game against the Bills following a third-quarter scuffle, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Fortunately for those who rolled with Fournette in Week 12 lineups, the running back logged 18 carries for 95 yards with two TDs and caught three passes for 13 yards prior to his early exit from Sunday's game. Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon will handle the Jaguars' backfield duties for the remainder of the contest.