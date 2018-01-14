Fournette was forced out of Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers with a right ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Prior to his second-quarter exit from the contest, Fournette had logged 12 carries for 82 yards and two TDs, as well as one catch for 10 yards. Next up for the team's carries is T.J. Yeldon, with Chris Ivory having been made inactive Sunday.