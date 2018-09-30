Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Exits game with hamstring injury
Fournette was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.
Not optimal, since Fournette was listed as questionable for the contest with a hamstring issue. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are slated to handed the team's backfield duties for the rest of Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to action•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to play Week 4•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tweets availability Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practicing again Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....