Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Exits Sunday's game
Fournette was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
As long as Fournette -- who is questionable to return to the game -- is out of action, the Jaguars will turn to T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant to handle their rushing attack.
