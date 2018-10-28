Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back in Week 10
The Jaguars anticipate that Fournette (hamstring) will be ready to play Nov. 11 against the Colts following the team's Week 9 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, marking the eighth time in as many weeks this season that he has failed to appear in or complete a game on account of the right hamstring injury. In recognition of Fournette's recurring hamstring woes, the Jaguars swung a deal for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde earlier this month, but it appears both Hyde and fill-in starter T.J. Yeldon are still largely viewed as high-quality insurance options. Now that he's had sufficient time to rest up following the most recent aggravation of the hamstring issue in Week 4, Fournette could be ready to resume practicing when the Jaguars begin their preparations for Week 10. If all goes well during those sessions, Fournette may gain clearance to play against Indianapolis, though it's unclear how sizable of a role he might have right off the bat in light of his lengthy absence.
