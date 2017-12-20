Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back this week
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told the San Francisco media that Fournette (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fournette was held out of practice last week and ended up missing Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans, but he returned to practice Wednesday in at least a limited capacity. Another update should be available Wednesday afternoon when the Jaguars release their injury report, at which point it will be known if Fournette was a full or limited participant. Either way, he's on track to return for Sunday's favorable matchup in San Francisco.
