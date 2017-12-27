Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone suggested Fournette will play in Sunday's game against the Titans, even though Jacksonville can't move any higher or lower than the No. 3 seed in the AFC, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Marrone said he hold out any players that have been cleared by the medical staff, and while he might make an exception for the likes of Allen Hurns (ankle) or Marqise Lee (ankle), there's not a lot of concern with Fournette, who isn't even listed on Wednesday's injury report. It is fair to wonder if Marrone might pull his starters early, but his comments the past two days suggest he really wants to close out the regular season with a victory, hoping to bounce back from last week's 44-33 loss to the 49ers. He also may have some desire to keep a division rival out of the playoffs, as the Titans will need a double dose of help in other games if they can't beat the Jaguars on Sunday. That being said, Marrone probably doesn't want to give Fournette a huge workload in a contest that doesn't impact the team's playoff seeding. A slight downgrade, at the very least, is perfectly justified.