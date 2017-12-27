Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to play Week 17
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone suggested Fournette will play in Sunday's game against the Titans, even though Jacksonville can't move any higher or lower than the No. 3 seed in the AFC, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Marrone said he hold out any players that have been cleared by the medical staff, and while he might make an exception for the likes of Allen Hurns (ankle) or Marqise Lee (ankle), there's not a lot of concern with Fournette, who isn't even listed on Wednesday's injury report. It is fair to wonder if Marrone might pull his starters early, but his comments the past two days suggest he really wants to close out the regular season with a victory, hoping to bounce back from last week's 44-33 loss to the 49ers. He also may have some desire to keep a division rival out of the playoffs, as the Titans will need a double dose of help in other games if they can't beat the Jaguars on Sunday. That being said, Marrone probably doesn't want to give Fournette a huge workload in a contest that doesn't impact the team's playoff seeding. A slight downgrade, at the very least, is perfectly justified.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone against 49ers•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs full practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to sit out Week 15 vs. Texans•
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...