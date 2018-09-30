Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to play Week 4
Fournette (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There was similar optimism heading into last Sunday that Fournette would suit up in the Jaguars' eventual 9-6 loss to the Titans, only for the running back to be ruled inactive shortly after pregame warmups. Fournette's status thus bears monitoring prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the running back did at least seem to demonstrate tangible improvement in his recovery from the strained hamstring, which has sidelined him for the past two games. He was on the practice field throughout the week, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full workout Friday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tweets availability Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practicing again Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...