Fournette (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There was similar optimism heading into last Sunday that Fournette would suit up in the Jaguars' eventual 9-6 loss to the Titans, only for the running back to be ruled inactive shortly after pregame warmups. Fournette's status thus bears monitoring prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the running back did at least seem to demonstrate tangible improvement in his recovery from the strained hamstring, which has sidelined him for the past two games. He was on the practice field throughout the week, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full workout Friday.