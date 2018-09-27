Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to practice Thursday
Fournette (hamstring) is expected to practice Thursday, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.
Fournette was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, and it appears he will do at least as much Thursday. He is putting himself on track to be available for Week 4, but his availability last week was not determined until Sunday, so it could still be several days until a decision is ultimately made.
