Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to practice Wednesday
Fournette, who sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 45-42 divisional-round win over the Steelers, is expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though it's uncertain if Fournette take part in all of the team's drills in the Jaguars' first practice of the week, the fact that he'll be on the field in any capacity suggests he's in little danger of missing the AFC championship matchup with the Patriots this weekend. It has been an eventful past few days for the rookie, who was involved in a minor car accident Tuesday after delivering three touchdowns and 119 total yards to lead the Jaguars to victory Sunday. Fournette escaped the accident without any injuries, however, so it looks like the health of his ankle will be his only concern leading up to the showdown with New England.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores thrice in postseason win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Held in check in postseason win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Eclipses 1,000-yard mark in loss•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to play Week 17•
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...