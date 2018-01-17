Fournette, who sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 45-42 divisional-round win over the Steelers, is expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though it's uncertain if Fournette take part in all of the team's drills in the Jaguars' first practice of the week, the fact that he'll be on the field in any capacity suggests he's in little danger of missing the AFC championship matchup with the Patriots this weekend. It has been an eventful past few days for the rookie, who was involved in a minor car accident Tuesday after delivering three touchdowns and 119 total yards to lead the Jaguars to victory Sunday. Fournette escaped the accident without any injuries, however, so it looks like the health of his ankle will be his only concern leading up to the showdown with New England.