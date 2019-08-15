Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to sit Thursday
Fournette is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
The same applies to fellow running back Ryquell Armstead, with Fournette thus a candidate to suit up for next week's third preseason tilt against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Shining in training camp•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Working on receiving skills•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Won't be punished by team•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Arrested for unpaid traffic ticket•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Getting support from Coughlin•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...