Fournette (ankle) said he doesn't expect to be back at full health until the offseason, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The comment would be more concerning if it didn't come in the immediate aftermath of a 28-carry, 111-yard rushing performance against a Cleveland defense that had limited running backs to 3.1 yards per carry (and 75.7 yards per game) prior to Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. The usage and production suggest Jacksonville's coaching staff wasn't too concerned, even though Fournette missed Friday's practice and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. While his ankle could be a weekly story for the rest of the season, he seemingly plans to continue playing and handling heavy workloads. With no setback reported after Sunday's game, Fournette is on the right track to play Week 12 against the Cardinals.