Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to play Sunday vs. Texans
Fournette said that his quadriceps injury shouldn't prevent him from playing in Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The injury kept Fournette on the sideline for the second straight day of practice Thursday, perhaps suggesting that it's more than a minor concern for the star rookie. Fournette noted that he likely would require reps in practice in order to feel prepared for the Week 15 matchup, so it's expected that he'll be on the field in some capacity Friday. If Fournette is listed as a limited rather than full participant in that session, he'll likely carry a questionable designation heading into the weekend.
