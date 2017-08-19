Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to play Week 1
Fournette (foot) expressed his belief Saturday that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 against the Texans, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette scored a touchdown in the team's first preseason game, but has missed time since -- including the team's second preseason tilt -- due to a foot issue. The rookie back will be monitored and carefully managed the remainder of the preseason, but the expectation of him being ready for Week 1 should bring relief to fantasy owners and the Jaguars alike. In his preseason absence, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and Corey Grant could all see looks with the first-team offense.
