Fournette, who suffered an ankle sprain in the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, expects to play next Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette didn't return to the contest after sustaining the injury late in the fourth quarter but submitted another strong outing before his departure, finishing with 130 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone relayed after the game that Fournette was cleared to return to action and would have been able to return to the field if necessary, but the Jaguars decided to play it safe while they attempted to mount a comeback by airing the ball out. It's possible that the rookie's practice reps could be limited this week while he nurses the injury, but it's not expected that he'll see a reduced snap count Week 7.