Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Facing more uncertainty with hamstring
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he isn't sure how much time Fournette will need to recover from his latest aggravation of a hamstring injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette returned from a two-game absence for Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets, only to be removed when he aggravated his hamstring after taking 11 carries for 30 yards and catching one pass for five yards. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Fournette had an MRI after Sunday's game and the image appeared no worse than it was a few weeks ago after he first suffered the injury. It does seem likely that the Jaguars take a more cautious approach this time around, with ESPN.com's Adam Schefter suggesting Fournette will probably be held out for at least two more games. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will both have roles in the Jacksonville backfield if Fournette isn't available for Week 5 against the Chiefs.
