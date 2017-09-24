Fournette had 17 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's 44-7 win over the Ravens in London.

Fournette picked up 47 yards on seven touches in the opening quarter, but the Ravens shut him down the rest of the game with the exception of a three-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. As the clear focus of opposing defenses, Fournette has yet to reach 4.0 yards per carry in a game, but he's nonetheless found his way into the end zone each week. He's also been consistently involved as a receiver, despite coming off the field in favor of Chris Ivory or Corey Grant on obvious passing downs. Fournette has looked much better than his mark of 3.5 yards per carry suggests, and he should have a bit more room to run Week 4 against the Jets.