Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Fairly quiet in win

Fournette carried the ball 15 times for 42 yards and caught five of seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

The running back continues to be heavily involved in the passing game, seeing at least six targets in seven straight games while compiling 651 scrimmage yards and two TDs over that stretch. Fournette also set a new career high of 1,081 rushing yards with this performance, and he'll have two more games to pad that total, including a Week 16 road clash with the Falcons.