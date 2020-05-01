Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Fifth-year option declined

The Jaguars have elected to decline Fournette's (neck) fifth-year option, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette has been the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason but nothing has materialized at this point, positioning the fourth-year back to lead Jacksonville's backfield again in 2020. The team's unwillingness to pick up Fournette's fifth-year option reinforces the notion that the team is ready to move on from the back, so it wouldn't be shocking to him traded at some point. Even if he sticks around for all of this upcoming season, it will presumably be his last with the Jaguars.

More News
Our Latest Stories