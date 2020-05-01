Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Fifth-year option declined
The Jaguars have elected to decline Fournette's (neck) fifth-year option, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette has been the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason but nothing has materialized at this point, positioning the fourth-year back to lead Jacksonville's backfield again in 2020. The team's unwillingness to pick up Fournette's fifth-year option reinforces the notion that the team is ready to move on from the back, so it wouldn't be shocking to him traded at some point. Even if he sticks around for all of this upcoming season, it will presumably be his last with the Jaguars.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: No movement on trade•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Discussed in trade rumors•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Totals 1,674 scrimmage yards•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive as expected•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Appears unlikely to play•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Questionable after missing practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.