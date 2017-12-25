Fournette ran for 48 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries against San Francisco on Sunday, adding three receptions for 22 yards on three targets.

Fournette couldn't pile up much yardage from scrimmage, but the 49ers run defense has been one of the best in the league of late, and the reality for the foreseeable future will be that Fournette sees stacked defensive fronts as defenses instead test their luck with Blake Bortles, whose three turnovers in this loss will only encourage a similar approach from the Titans in Week 17. Fournette's quadriceps injury appears to be a non-issue at this point, in any case.