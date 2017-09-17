Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone in blowout loss
Fournette rushed 14 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 21 yards on five targets in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Titans.
Jacksonville had to abandon the ground and pound approach after Tennessee won the third quarter 17-0, limiting Fournette's volume. He was bottled up for an average of 2.9 yards per carry, but salvaged his day by finding pay dirt from one yard out in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 37-9. Quarterback Blake Bortles looked inept until garbage time, so stacked fronts should quickly become the norm for the talented rookie.
