Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone in loss
Fournette carried the ball 23 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Panthers. He also added four receptions on seven targets for 29 yards.
Fournette did the majority of his damage on two plays, the first coming early in the third quarter when he punched in a one-yard touchdown. He followed that up with a 48-yard scamper early in the final quarter, accounting for nearly half of his rushing yards on the contest. Also notable was Fournette's involvement in the passing game, as he's now recorded at least four receptions in all but one of the Jaguars' five contests this season. His guaranteed workload has made him a strong option, and that should remain the case in Week 6 against New Orleans.
