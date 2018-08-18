Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone in preseason debut
Fournette carried eight times for 12 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings. He also caught both his targets for 17 yards.
Fournette averaged just 2.9 yards per touch against a stout defensive unit, but he capped off a long touchdown drive with a one-yard plunge to start the second quarter. The big back will take on a massive load this season, so the team has taken it easy on him during training camp in order to preserve him. That said, he should see an increased workload next week against the Falcons.
