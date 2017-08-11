Fournette rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's preseason opener at New England.

Fournette split time with Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon in the first half, though it was fourth-stringer Corey Grant that stole the show with a 79-yard touchdown on the team's first offensive play of the second half. Workload issues shouldn't be a concern for the rookie despite the crowded backfield, as the Jaguars wouldn't have picked him fourth overall if they didn't believe he was a cut above the running backs they already had. There have been rumblings of Ivory's power-running style earning him goal-line work, so it was encouraging to see Fournette successfully punch it in from one yard out in this one.