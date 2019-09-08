Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Fumbles in loss
Fournette ran for 66 yards on 13 carries and added 28 yards on four catches during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City. He lost a fumbled during the contest.
With Jacksonville down by two scores and driving on the opening possession of the second half, rookie Gardner Minshew dumped it off to Fournette who was quickly stripped for the first lost fumble of his career. Fumble aside, it was a solid game for Fournette, who averaged over five yards per carry for just the fourth time in 22 career games. Minshew is the quarterback for the foreseeable future as Nick Foles set to have surgery on a broken clavicle, so the offense should revolve around Fournette as much as ever. That will be an adjustment for offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was not adept at implementing the run during his failed season in Minnesota last year. Next up is a Houston defense that was tough against the run in 2018, albeit with Jadeveon Clowney.
