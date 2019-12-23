Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Gains 105 yards in loss

Fournette ran for 71 yards on 15 carries and added 34 yards on three catches during Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta.

Fournette set up Jacksonville's first score of the day midway through the second quarter, pushing his way up field for a 23-yard run to set up a field goal. The junior back, despite the quality production, was fairly quiet for the remainder of the game. Fournette is a frustrating play as he's averaged a very impressive 111.6 total yards per game this season but has found the end zone just thrice. He'll look to end the campaign on a high note against the Colts, a defense that held Fournette to a season-low 57 total yards in Week 11.