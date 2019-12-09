Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Garners 18 total touches in defeat
Fournette rushed 15 times for 50 yards and secured three of six targets for 13 yards in the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Like the rest of his teammates, Fournette turned in a lackluster outing overall, although he partly had game script to blame for less opportunity than usual. The bruising back saw a significant downturn from the 28 touches he'd averaged over the prior pair of contests, and he's now gained Sunday's 50 rushing yards or less in four of his last five contests. Fournette does continue to play a significant role as a receiver out of the backfield, and he'll look to up his production through both the ground and air in a Week 15 matchup versus the vulnerable Raiders.
