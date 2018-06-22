Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Gets help in offseason
The Jaguars reinforced their commitment to Fournette and the running game with the offseason signing of left guard Andrew Norwell, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reports.
Norwell received the richest contract in league history for an interior lineman, though Cowboys G Zack Martin has since received a slightly larger deal. The Jaguars still don't have a dominant offensive line -- and TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is a clear downgrade from Marcedes Lewis as a blocker -- but the combination of Norwell and center Brandon Linder at least creates a clear area of strength in the left A-gap. The upgrade should help Fournette improve on his rookie-year mark of 3.9 yards per carry, though it's somewhat concerning that his average drops to 3.3 YPC if his two longest runs (90 and 75 yards) are removed from the equation. Regardless, there's little reason to think the Jaguars will reduce Fournette's workload from last season's 20.6 carries and 3.7 targets per game. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will mix in, especially on passing downs, but the team remains committed to Fournette as its offensive centerpiece.
