Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Getting focused
Fournette is spending the offseason working out in Wyoming with Ben Iannacchione, his former strength and conditioning coach from LSU, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports. "The Leonard I see now - and, again, I wasn't around Leonard last year, still followed his career, noticed he missed some games last year - but the Leonard that's here in Wyoming right now is very similar to the Leonard that I had at LSU," Iannacchione said. "If he continues with this mindset and this work ethic, I think everyone in Jacksonville is going to be pleasantly surprised."
Following the turbulent disappointment of a season that was the Jaguars' 2018 campaign, Iannacchione said Fournette reached out to him so the running back could "get back to really training the way [Fournette] did when he felt he was at his best." Setting up at Iannocchione's new employer, the University of Wyoming, Fournette is probably serving himself well by isolating himself in a distraction-free environment. Considering Fournette entered the 2018 season 15 pounds lighter than he was in 2017 -- but then somehow proceeded to seem as sluggish as ever en route to a career-low 3.3 yards per carry -- reports of Fournette getting in shape probably won't hold much weight with fantasy owners any longer, but the value here, in any case, is the fact that Fournette appears focused on turning things around.
