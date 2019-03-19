Fournette appears to have the support of Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin, who expects the running back to rebound in 2019, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reports. "I have full confidence in him," Coughlin said. "He does have some things he's got to prove when he comes back about his preparation, but he's a young player, he loves football, had an outstanding year, had a very disappointing year. We want him to be a great player and I think he's in the same mindset."

Despite showing up for training camp at a svelte 223 pounds, Fournette struggled through a tumultuous sophomore campaign, putting on weight while he missed six games with a hamstring injury. He finished the year with just 3.3 yards per carry in eight games, missing Week 13 due to a suspension and Week 17 due to an ankle injury. His suspension prompted the Jaguars to void the guarantees in his contract, while his obvious disinterest in watching the season finale was met with harsh public criticism from Coughlin. The 24-year-old is filing an appeal to regain his contractual guarantees, but at the same time he's reportedly making an honest effort to repair his relationship with the Jacksonville organization. Fournette met with Coughlin to clear the air shortly after the season and later traveled to Wyoming to work with his former strength and conditioning coach from LSU. With fellow running backs Carlos Hyde (Chiefs) and T.J. Yeldon (free agent) headed elsewhere, the Jaguars seem confident in Fournette to serve as the top weapon in an offense quarterbacked by Nick Foles.