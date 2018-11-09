Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Good to go this week
Fournette (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully all week.
Fournette is slated to return to action Sunday after missing the Jaguars' last four games, which were all losses. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon remain on hand to work in complementary roles, but when healthy, Fournette is Jacksonville's clear-cut top option. It remains to be seen how many carries Fournette is handed in his return to action, but we suspect that the Jaguars will rely heavily on the bolstered strength/depth of their running attack in Week 10. Fournette should therefore reclaim fantasy relevance this weekend, in the absence of any in-game setbacks.
