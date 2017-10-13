Fournette (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing fully Friday.

Fournette was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but will be fine for Sunday's game after logging a full practice session Friday. The rookie back is coming off a monster effort in Week 5, in which he carried 28 times for 181 yards and a pair of TDs. Look for Fournette to be featured heavily again this weekend against a Rams defense that has allowed an average of 133.6 rushing yards per game to date.