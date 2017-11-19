Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Has big game amid ankle issue
Fournette (ankle) carried 28 times for 111 yards and added seven yards on a pair of receptions during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.
Fournette was listed as questionable with the ankle issue throughout the week, but he tied his season high in carries and exceeded 100 scrimmage for the fourth time in his last five games. Though he was stifled by the Chargers last time out, the bruising rookie appears to be reaching 100 percent capacity after dealing with various distractions of late, and his massive workload bodes well moving into next week's matchup with the Cardinals.
