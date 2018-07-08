Fournette expects to enter training camp at 224 pounds, which is 11 pounds lighter than he was last season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. "I feel like I play my best at that weight - 223, 224 - that's what I played in college," the second-year running back said. "Why not? I don't want to be average. I want to be above average, be the greatest one to play this game. I feel lighter, quicker and I have a lot of my burst."

The Jaguars led the league in rushing behind Fournette last season with 141.4 yards per game. However, he struggled to break free for runs over 10 yards, as is evident by his 3.9 yards per carry. Teams stacked the box against the Jaguars as the season progressed, resulting in an average of less than four yards per carry for Fournette in five of the final seven games. Now, he heads into camp over 10 pounds lighter with a more concerted effort to stay in better shape in order to avoid injuries throughout the season -- he missed two contests last season due to ankle and thigh issues. Behind a revamped offensive line which includes the addition of former-Panther All-Pro Andrew Norwell, Fournette will enter camp as the undisputed workhorse as he looks to evolve from his power back perception, with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant competing for the role of third-down back.