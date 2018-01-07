Fournette rushed 21 times for 57 yards and brought in there of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card win over the Bills. He also recovered a fumble.

Fournette found tough sledding on the ground against a Bills defense that had been porous against the run for most of the season. The standout rookie's longest run of the day was a modest 16 yards, leaving him with just 41 yards on his other 20 carries. Fournette will look to up his production in next Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Steelers, a team that he trampled for a career-high 181 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 5.