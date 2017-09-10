Fournette rushed 26 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while hauling in all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's season opening 29-7 win over Houston.

Fournette was involved heavily throughout the first half, pounding in his 17th carry from one yard out on fourth down just before the two minute warning for the game's first touchdown. His 3.8-yard average per carry wasn't impressive, but struggles in that department were expected with Houston's talented defense focused on stopping the run. Backup Chris Ivory got only nine carries, suggesting Jacksonville is comfortable giving its prized rookie rusher all the work he can handle.