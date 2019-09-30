Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Huge Week 4 performance
Fournette carried the ball 29 times for 225 yards in Week 4 against the Broncos. He also added two receptions for 20 yards.
Fournette was bottled up in the first half, rushing only eight times for 35 yards. However, he broke off a series of long runs in the second half, highlighted by an 81-yard scamper that ended 12 yards shy of the end zone. Fournette has now broken off huge gains in consecutive weeks -- he had a 69-yard carry in Week 3 -- after his longest carry in 2018 went for just 25 yards. Now, Fournette will look to find the end zone for the first time in Week 5 at the Panthers.
