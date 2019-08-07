Fournette has had an impressive training camp thus far, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Fournette's 2018 campaign was marred by injuries, a one-game suspension and sluggish play that led to a 3.3 yards per carry average over 133 rushing attempts through eight games. Now in his third season as a pro, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft appears poised to engineer a bounce-back campaign. The running back noted Tuesday that he reported to training camp this year "in better shape," while adding that his "mind was good without distractions." In addition to the improved conditioning and focus Fournette cites, the 6-foot, 228-pounder could also make more of an impact as a pass-catcher in 2019. Per coach Doug Marrone, "he's someone that we can use in the pass game, and he has the skill." Fournette logged 22 catches on 26 targets last season, but it's not hard to imagine his volume on that front increasing now that the Jaguars' QB situation has been stabilized by the addition of Nick Foles.